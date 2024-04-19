Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hügo Krüger: Washington Regime Change in South Africa?
channel image
Geopolitics & Empire
365 Subscribers
25 views
Published a day ago

Hügo Krüger discusses how South Africa and the ANC have stepped on the toes of Washington and the Israeli lobby and may see intervention in the next elections. Allegations have been made that South Africa is receiving financing from Iran and there are indications that Western actors are interested in certain South African resources. He also comments on the wider brewing war in the Middle East, BRICS, energy, and whether technocracy will succeed.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Mexico Expat Health Insurance https://beacons.ai/jamesguzman


Websites

Substack https://hkrugertjie.substack.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@hugo_kruger

Twitter https://twitter.com/hkrugertjie

Propaganda, External Actors, and the South African Elections https://propagandainfocus.com/propaganda-external-actors-and-the-south-african-elections


About Hügo Krüger

Hügo Krüger is a civil and nuclear engineer. He served on the SRC at the University of Pretoria in 2011 and had the portfolio Multilingualism and Culture. He is a graduate from UP and ESTP in France. His interests include technology, human nature, politics and economics.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
iranenergyisraelmiddle eastwashingtonafricatechnocracysouth africabrics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket