The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 394 - The Book

In this video I’m going to attempt to outline key understandings about God’s WORD the Bible. I haven’t done this before “specifically” in any other videos although I refer to God’s Word constantly to support my claims for truth in the messages. I will cover different angles so that we can approach the absolute MIRACLE that is the Word of God and marvel at how God has kept his promise to preserve his Word for all generations. In Psalm 12:6-7 we read, “6The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times. 7You shall keep them, O LORD, you shall preserve them from this generation for ever.” Again in Isaiah 40:8 we read, “The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God stands forever.” Then again in 1 Peter 1:25 we read, “But the word of the Lord endures for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you.” These are just 3 of many witnesses from God that his Word would stand forever. HAS IT? Yes, it has. The Bible is here today with us in more than 100 different translations most of which are corrupt. Is the MOST IMPORTANT message, that of salvation, INTACT in ALL of them? YES IT IS! Even in the multitude of corrupted versions we can find the scriptures explaining the way to salvation INTACT. Are ALL these translations GOOD STUDY Bibles? NO, they aren’t BUT anyone with NO Bible knowledge can pick up any translation and learn what God wants them to do. Whatever has been corrupted doesn’t affect the Salvation message for the most part.





