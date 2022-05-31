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The Most Expensive Underground Bunkers In The World. From 250 Millio To 1 Billion Dollars
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3893 views • May 31, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
When the world goes belly up, where do the rich and powerful plan to run off to? Well, for the lucky few that can afford it, this is where to go! Join me, as I take a look inside the most expensive, exclusive, and most heavily guarded underground bunkers on the planet!
Source: Mr. Luxury on YT
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhmTsnwf3Kuw/
When the world goes belly up, where do the rich and powerful plan to run off to? Well, for the lucky few that can afford it, this is where to go! Join me, as I take a look inside the most expensive, exclusive, and most heavily guarded underground bunkers on the planet!
Source: Mr. Luxury on YT
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhmTsnwf3Kuw/
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