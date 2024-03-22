OWEN SHROYER AND INFOWARS SAY THAT ILLEGAL ALIENS SHOULD HAVE 2ND AMENDMENT RIGHTS

... Every now and then they have to follow orders... And out themselves. This appears to be Infowars being forced to say something stupid on video by the people that own them. And they just had to. Do you think they said this Becuz it helped Infowars? Of course not. Someone made them. And, It's so the history books say we agree, ya know... These guys are bad. This is the 5% I talk about in my 95/5 theory. It's a money/narrative control racquet folks. All the way. And their counterpart at Brighton is in on it with them. This is one big group. There's nothing independent about any of this. Hit meeeee! [email protected]