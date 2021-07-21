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Vaccination Experiments Begin in 1918 - Continue in 2021
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48 views • July 21, 2021
Thank God for the people behind this research.
scroll down here >>> https://plandemicseries.com/ for the source. Download the video for yourself and watch at your leisure, but you must watch.
When the world is in alignment with authoritarian governments that murder, when elections are selecting candidates that will be manipulated, when medicine kills - history repeats.
THE SPANISH INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC OF 1918 WAS CAUSED BY VACCINATIONS
http://www.whale.to/a/mcbean2.html
scroll down here >>> https://plandemicseries.com/ for the source. Download the video for yourself and watch at your leisure, but you must watch.
When the world is in alignment with authoritarian governments that murder, when elections are selecting candidates that will be manipulated, when medicine kills - history repeats.
THE SPANISH INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC OF 1918 WAS CAUSED BY VACCINATIONS
http://www.whale.to/a/mcbean2.html
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