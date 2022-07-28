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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-word-on-finances-and-timing/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share what The LORD told me about bringing an end to discouragement — and bringing a repayment plan for things that were lost and stolen from you in specific years."