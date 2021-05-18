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Contemplative Improvisation
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20 views • May 18, 2021
Here is a noodling session on my Weber bandit resonator. I just zoned out and played whatever came to mind on a dadgde tuning. Once you get in the flow of playing your conscious mind kind of disappears and your muscle memory takes over letting you find note combinations that you would never consciously think of. Improvising a great form of meditation to fully distract your conscious mind's noise.
Thanks for listening :-)
Thanks for listening :-)
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