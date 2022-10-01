https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-data-suggests-myocarditis-cases-could-be-2-times-higher-after-vaccination-than-after-contracting-covid-19-facts-matter_4758795.html?utm_source=Enews&utm_campaign=etv-2022-10-01&utm_medium=email&est=VoNBh1osNtkW2Cl4dMunxDLSCvx1DceurltqncxBJrIehCwbjaqCOvZMKiPzrU8GpNhVfBtZRQ%3D%3D



CDC Data Suggests Myocarditis Cases Could Be 2 Times Higher After Vaccination Than After Contracting COVID-19 | Facts Matter

FACTS MATTER

ROMAN BALMAKOV

This video is brought to you by Sekur: https://ept.ms/3yW0Wul

Dr. Sanjay Verma is an interventional cardiologist in Southern California. In this interview, he discusses several medical studies on myocarditis and sudden adult death syndrome (SADS) events that contradict the mainstream narrative on vaccine side effects, while interjecting his own experiences in which he’s seen a dramatic increase in myocarditis cases starting in 2021.

Dr. Verma references a couple of studies that compared myocarditis reports in the VAERS system with insurance database records of myocarditis reports. The studies found that the VAERS system underestimates the number of myocarditis cases by somewhere between 300–400 percent.

BUY Jan 6 DVD: https://www.epochtv.shop/product-page/dvd-the-real-story-of-january-6, Promo Code “Roman” for 20% off

Stay tuned for our newsletter so you won’t miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.

Listen to Podcasts:

iTunes Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterApplePodcast

Spotify Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterSpotifyPodcast

Google Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterGooglePodcast

Follow Facts Matter on social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FactsMatterRB

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FactsMatterRoman

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/factsmatterrb

Gab: https://gab.com/factsmatterroman

Telegram: https://t.me/FactsMatter_Roman

Instagram: @epoch.times.roman

Click the “Save” button below the video to access it later on “My List“.

Follow EpochTV on social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/EpochTV

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@EpochTV



