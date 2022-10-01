Create New Account
CDC Data Suggests Myocarditis Cases Could Be 2 Times Higher After Vaccination Than After Contracting COVID-19 | Facts Matter
https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-data-suggests-myocarditis-cases-could-be-2-times-higher-after-vaccination-than-after-contracting-covid-19-facts-matter_4758795.html


FACTS MATTER

ROMAN BALMAKOV

This video is brought to you by Sekur:

Dr. Sanjay Verma is an interventional cardiologist in Southern California. In this interview, he discusses several medical studies on myocarditis and sudden adult death syndrome (SADS) events that contradict the mainstream narrative on vaccine side effects, while interjecting his own experiences in which he’s seen a dramatic increase in myocarditis cases starting in 2021.

Dr. Verma references a couple of studies that compared myocarditis reports in the VAERS system with insurance database records of myocarditis reports. The studies found that the VAERS system underestimates the number of myocarditis cases by somewhere between 300–400 percent.

BUY Jan 6 DVD: 

