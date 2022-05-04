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Quantum field of possibilities
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93 views • May 04, 2022
“But what does a natural scientist do when he suddenly realizes that...matter...does not exist?” – So the physicist Prof. Dr. Dr. H.-P. Duerr. If “matter is not the foundation of our reality,” how does our world work? Lynne McTaggart writes, “Every thought we have is a concrete energy that can transform.” In this program, learn what this has to do with our very practical everyday lives.
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