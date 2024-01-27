Create New Account
Poor dog was Vulnerable and broken, What she received was all human cruelty
Published 19 hours ago

Jan 27, 2024


What kills animals is not disease but human insensitivity! The poor ANASTACIA was a victim of that! She was put in a small cardboard box, then thrown on the side of the road with a torn shirt! What she received was all human cruelty!


Anastacia's frail body bore the marks of human callousness. It was unclear whether she had been beaten or struck by a heartless vehicle, but what was certain was the inhumane act of abandonment she endured. She lay there, vulnerable and broken, a testament to the darker side of humanity.


Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.


Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers


Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!


If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!


