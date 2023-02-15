Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THIS is why we are King James Only! MATHEMATICAL PROOF THAT THE KJB IS GOD'S PURE WORD!
38 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Robert Breaker


Feb 11, 2023


In this video, Brandon Peterson talks about the MIRACLE that is the King James Bible and the MATHEMATICAL PERFECTION that is that book in the English language. Accompanied by Jason Walters and Robert Breaker, they look at a plethora of what some might call: "coincidences," but taken as a sum together, that PROVE without a doubt that GOD'S FINGERPRINTS are all over that book! And, he has given us his PERFECT WORD! A MUST-SEE VIDEO for all Christians, in order to see that GOD ONLY WROTE ONE BIBLE!!! And, any other versions that claims to be "God's word" is found "wanting" and "defective" and doesn't measure up to God's perfect standard!


The link to the original livestream is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjz78TbnWJY

Brandon Peterson's channel is: https://www.youtube.com/@TruthisChrist


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTN9I0AKHwI


Keywords
christianreligionmiracleking james biblecoincidencesproofrobert breakertrue word of godmathematical perfectionbrandon petersonjason waltersgods fingerprintsperfect word

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket