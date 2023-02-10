Inside Putin's Russia: One soldier's loyalty amid resistance in St Petersburg

The Guardian
Feb 8, 2023
SAINT PETERSBURG
The Guardian speaks to three St Petersburg residents: a soldier, a street artist and an actor, all with very different views on Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine which is nearing its first anniversary.
Maxim, who has just come back from the frontline, thinks a Putin victory is in clear sight. 'MV Picture' shows her doubt towards the war through her art while Andrey, an actor, isn't quite sure where his loyalties should lie
