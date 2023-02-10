Create New Account
Inside Putin's Russia: One soldier's loyalty amid resistance in St Petersburg
The Guardian


Feb 8, 2023


SAINT PETERSBURG

The Guardian speaks to three St Petersburg residents: a soldier, a street artist and an actor, all with very different views on Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine which is nearing its first anniversary.

Maxim, who has just come back from the frontline, thinks a Putin victory is in clear sight. 'MV Picture' shows her doubt towards the war through her art while Andrey, an actor, isn't quite sure where his loyalties should lie


