I can't breathe, I can't move, I can't talk - Sleep Paralysis with Vicki Joy Anderson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vicki Joy Anderson joins Gerardo Cantu, Laura Baker & Gracie Creswell explaining sleep paralysis and how the impact and reach is bigger than we think. She shares from her book "They Only Come Out at Night" how SP is not just one offs and is more prevalent than initially thought. It has been occurring for thousands of years. She also speaks of dream hacking and AI technology and its involvement. It is not just demons, witches, new agers causing sleep paralysis through out of body astral projections but AI holograms due to mind control technologies. Vicki breaks down Ephesians 6:12 and explains spiritual entities. This is a human issue not just Christian.