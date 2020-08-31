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NEW UPDATED BEST VERSION - DAVID ICKES HISTORIC SPEECH AT TRAFALGAR SQUARE 'UNITE FOR FREEDOM' (MIRRORED)
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586 views • August 31, 2020
NEW UPDATED BEST VERSION - DAVID ICKES HISTORIC SPEECH AT TRAFALGAR SQUARE 'UNITE FOR FREEDOM' (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel truthhunter789 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AxuyYYwATglo/
"Human race get off your knees, the lion sleeps no more"
IF YOU LIVE IN THE UK - Follow this link to the Governments website. Print off the the wording under the point 'When you don't need to wear a mask' & carry with your everywhere you go. IT IS NOT A LEGAL REQUIREMENT TO WEAR A MASK - https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own
If you live in the UK please sign and share this petition against any restrictions being placed on your for refusing a covid19 vaccine - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/323442/
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel truthhunter789 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AxuyYYwATglo/
"Human race get off your knees, the lion sleeps no more"
IF YOU LIVE IN THE UK - Follow this link to the Governments website. Print off the the wording under the point 'When you don't need to wear a mask' & carry with your everywhere you go. IT IS NOT A LEGAL REQUIREMENT TO WEAR A MASK - https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own
If you live in the UK please sign and share this petition against any restrictions being placed on your for refusing a covid19 vaccine - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/323442/
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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