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Reunion Roadmap 2/27/2021 – with Special Guest Nathan Harmon
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0 view • March 03, 2021
The most powerful tool a child of God has is our testimony of life in Him. We hear that in the story Nathan Harmon shares about his journey through a very dark and tragic episode that our Creator used as the means of redemption that continues to inspire everyone who hears it. It is not only the story of Nathan’s personal redemption, but how he began to understand the fullness of his identity in Messiah Yeshua.
Check out Nathan’s website at: https://www.nathanharmon.org/
David Jones and Barry Phillips carry this theme of identity forward in their midrash on the topic of “National Redemption,” and Kelly Ferrari Mills and Jimmie Black beautifully proclaim the good news of redemption in their musical offerings.
Check out all the Reunion Roadmap podcasts and other resources from B'ney Yosef North America at https://bneyyosefna.com/
Check out Nathan’s website at: https://www.nathanharmon.org/
David Jones and Barry Phillips carry this theme of identity forward in their midrash on the topic of “National Redemption,” and Kelly Ferrari Mills and Jimmie Black beautifully proclaim the good news of redemption in their musical offerings.
Check out all the Reunion Roadmap podcasts and other resources from B'ney Yosef North America at https://bneyyosefna.com/
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