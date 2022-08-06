Ukraine Update August 6, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine where our state controlled media has never been to interview the locals there. Paid scum and traitors to our nation.
"War is a racket. It always has been... A few profit - and the many pay."
- Major General Smedley Butler USMC, 2 time Medal of Honor winner.
Note: WE NEVER ASK FOR MONEY!