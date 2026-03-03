Peter Grandich: Neofeudal Economy, Bitcon, BRICS Rising, Gold, & Civil War

Financial expert Peter Grandich discusses the precarious state of the American economy, emphasizing his deeply bearish outlook on the stock market. He argues that the middle class is eroding due to unsustainable debt, while a small elite holds the vast majority of wealth. Grandich expresses skepticism toward Bitcoin and AI, viewing them as speculative bubbles, while favoring gold and silver as essential assets for capital preservation. Beyond finance, he warns of increasing social and political division in the United States, highlighting risks such as civil unrest and demographic shifts. Ultimately, he encourages a philosophy of "less is more" and a return to faith to navigate a future defined by economic decline.





About Peter Grandich

Peter Grandich entered Wall Street in the mid-1980s with neither formal education nor training, and within three years was appointed Head of Investment Strategy for a leading New York Stock Exchange-member firm. He would go on to hold positions as Chief Market Strategist, Portfolio Manager for four hedge funds and a mutual fund that bore his name. His abilities have resulted in hundreds of media interviews. He has spoken at investment conferences around the globe, edited numerous investment newsletters and was one of the more sought-after financial commentators.





Grandich has been a member of the National Association of Christian Financial Consultants, The New York Society of Security Analysts, The Society of Quantitative Analysts and The Markets Technician Association. He served on the Boards of Athletes in Action, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Good News International Ministries and Catholic Athletes For Christ. Through Athletes in Action, Grandich assisted with Bible study and chapel services for the New York Giants and New York Yankees from 2002 to 2016.





His autobiography, Confessions of a Wall Street Whiz Kid, was first published in the fall of 2011. The second edition was released in 2014, while the third edition, Confessions of a Former Wall Street Whiz Kid, was issued in October 2015. The fourth edition of the book was later released in April 2019, and the fifth edition was issued in May 2021.





Grandich was the editor and publisher of The Grandich Letter from 1984 to 2014. He was also Senior Commentator for Moneytalks.net from 2013 to 2015.





In 2013, Grandich founded the Athletes & Business Alliance (ABA), a private organization of professional athletes and business executives who exchange ideas and build relationships with an emphasis on capitalizing on the talents of all involved. A symbiotic organization, ABA is a network of accomplished individuals in an environment where one can develop personal associations with a structured and supportive system of giving and receiving business. The ABA boasts a select membership of diverse senior-level executives, high net worth business owners, and both active and retired pro athletes. By invitation only, high-level corporate and business decision-makers and prominent athletes intermingle. To achieve success, businesses must utilize effective marketing tools, secure new customers to generate repeat business and provide superior customer service that engenders loyalty. The ABA provides an environment to do this and more.





In late 2020, Peter closed all professional athlete related business.





Peter Grandich currently resides in New Jersey with his wife, Mary, and they have one daughter, Tara.





