Bidenomics is an Unmitigated Disaster #bidenomics #politcalnews #usdebt
Jeff Crouere
Published a day ago

Bidenomics is an American Nightmare! Bidenomics is a Good Reason to vote for Trump for President. Americans Want to Return to Trump Prosperity. Under Bidenomics, Real Wages of Americans is Declining! Bidenomics Equals High Inflation and High Interest Rates, Forcing Americans to Charge More to Credit Cards. The National Debt is Skyrocketing Under Bidenomics.


Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.


#jeffcrouere, #election2024 #trump #republicans #politcalnews #politicalcommentary #bidenomics #bidenvstrump

bidenomicspolitcalnewsusdebt

