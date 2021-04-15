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ΠΡΑΣΣΕΙΝ ΑΛΟΓΑ - ΟΛΑ ΚΑΠΟΤΕ
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0 view • April 15, 2021
THIS IS A GREEK ROCK BAND,THE BEST FOR ME,CALLED ACTIN WITHOUT SENSE!THEIR SONG IS CALLED EVERYTHIN SOMETIME!(SOMEWHERE).IT TALKS ABOUT HOW SHORT OUR LIVES ARE SPENDIN THEM IN MATERIAL THINGS OR RELIGIOUS THINGS AND EVERYTHIN EXCEPT LOVE!!!FEAR POSSESSES MINDS AND HEARTS OF PEOPLE TODAY SO THEY STOP THINKIN AND LOVIN.I DEDICATE THIS SONG TO THE ONES WHO ARE SEARCHIN LOVE AND UNDERSTANDIN IN THIS PRISON PLANET!!!
First upload in you tube November 19 2016.
First upload in you tube November 19 2016.
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