X22 REPORT POLITICAL - The World Is Watching, [DS] Powerless, Patriots Shifting Narrative, No Deals

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The World Is Watching, [DS] Powerless, Patriots Shifting Narrative, No Deals
The [DS] is powerless, they do not have the leverage and they are struggling. Blinken put pressure on Poland but Poland is not doing what the [DS] wants. The [DS] wants WWIII, they will not get it. The narrative is about to shift, the world is watching. The bio labs are coming into focus, Nuland is worried that Russia might have the data. The election fraud is being produced and it is getting worse and worse of the [DS] players, no deals, they chose the path.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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