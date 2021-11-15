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"Forced Proof Of Vaccination Status And Nazis" - A New Reich For America, Vaccine Checkpoints, Nazis
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1226 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Heavy military presence and armed checkpoints will replace tolls between U.S states, there will be crackdowns as free passage is severely restricted. Things will change suddenly- from freedom to citizens having to show controversial 'proof of status'. In addition Nazis will rise to power in America, real ones, not another nation copying them. It is wise to take all things to the Lord in prayer. Amen.
Full prophecy can be seen on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/12/forced-vaccinations-and-nazis-may-9-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE BEAST IS HERE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/14/3754/
A NEW GOVERNMENT FOR AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/27/a-new-government-for-america-the-iron-kingdom-rises-april-27-2021/
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/29/survival-of-the-fittest-december-22-23-2020/
THE DOGS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/11/5982/
THE FIG, THE SEEDS, & THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/the-fig-the-seeds-and-the-vaccines-march-6-2021/
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/
VACCINES, AUSTRALIA & NZ- THE DANGERS OF IDOLATRY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/06/scorched-earth-australia-new-zealand-nov-6-2021/
VACCINES, DEMONS, DOMESTIC TERRORISM & MORE: https://rumble.com/voxc6l
FORCED VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Heavy military presence and armed checkpoints will replace tolls between U.S states, there will be crackdowns as free passage is severely restricted. Things will change suddenly- from freedom to citizens having to show controversial 'proof of status'. In addition Nazis will rise to power in America, real ones, not another nation copying them. It is wise to take all things to the Lord in prayer. Amen.
Full prophecy can be seen on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/12/forced-vaccinations-and-nazis-may-9-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE BEAST IS HERE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/14/3754/
A NEW GOVERNMENT FOR AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/27/a-new-government-for-america-the-iron-kingdom-rises-april-27-2021/
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/29/survival-of-the-fittest-december-22-23-2020/
THE DOGS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/11/5982/
THE FIG, THE SEEDS, & THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/the-fig-the-seeds-and-the-vaccines-march-6-2021/
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/
VACCINES, AUSTRALIA & NZ- THE DANGERS OF IDOLATRY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/06/scorched-earth-australia-new-zealand-nov-6-2021/
VACCINES, DEMONS, DOMESTIC TERRORISM & MORE: https://rumble.com/voxc6l
FORCED VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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