Expert Testifies at EU Parliament on Mind Control Techniques Used During COVID Plandemic
Prevent Global Genocide
Jason Christoff runs an international psychological reprogramming institute where students are educated on the subjects of mind control, brainwashing, behavior modification and psychological manipulation. He gave this slide presentation at the International Covid Summit III on May 3rd, 2023 at the EU Parliament, Brussels.


International Covid Summit III - part 1 - European Parliament, Brussels: https://rumble.com/v2nxfvq-international-covid-summit-iii-part-1-european-parliament-brussels.html

Jason Christoff on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMYVumIn1Uo


