The Crimson Armada - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2150
The Crimson Armada - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2150
Premieres 12/26/25, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the metalcore band, The Crimson Armada, while on tour with Heavy//Hitter, Thus Spoke Zarathustra, and Lilith’s Demise. The Crimson Armada is currently supporting their newest single, Eternal Thrall.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - October 26, 2025

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH THE CRIMSON ARMADA:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=61569667141928

Instagram - https://instagram.com/thecrimsonarmada.metal

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TCAband


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:24 Driver's Area

05:44 Middle of the Van

08:42 Back of the Van


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:24Driver's Area

05:44Middle of the Van

08:42Back of the Van

