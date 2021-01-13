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01/13/2021 US Capital Riot - Who Stands to Gain?
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91 views • January 13, 2021
The storming of the US Capital on Jan 6 was shocking and disturbing.
Conservative protests are typically peaceful, so were other forces at play?
Was this riot provoked, by Antifa or others? I believe so. However, the left has mocked the very idea that some of their own could have been involved.
In this video, we look at who actually benefits from this violence. Who are the winners and losers in the aftermath? It's certainly not conservatives and patriots.
Conservative protests are typically peaceful, so were other forces at play?
Was this riot provoked, by Antifa or others? I believe so. However, the left has mocked the very idea that some of their own could have been involved.
In this video, we look at who actually benefits from this violence. Who are the winners and losers in the aftermath? It's certainly not conservatives and patriots.
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