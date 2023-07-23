God's justice and love save Believers from the wrath to come!

1Thess lesson #113. Jesus Christ is not an abusive husband; therefore, HIS bride is not scheduled to face hell on earth. All Believers need not concern themselves about facing wrath or judgment. We are called to be alert and combat ready in the Church age until our death or the Rapture brings us face to face with the LORD. The birth pains of the Tribulation are all around us as it is being built, yet we are removed just as it comes into completion.