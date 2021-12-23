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Convicted Harvard Scientist Paid by ChiComs Behind Genetic Nanotech in COVID Shots
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231 views • December 23, 2021
Mike Adams joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the story of Harvard scientist Dr. Charles Lieber who was convicted yesterday on all six counts after lying to authorities about receiving millions of dollars from communist China as he shared his groundbreaking technology with a Wuhan technology institute. Read more here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-22-harvard-scientist-dr-charles-lieber-nanowires-dod-ccp-wuhan-covid-5g-vaccine-bioweapons.html
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