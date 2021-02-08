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SCHUMER: "All parties have agreed to a structure that will ensure a fair and honest Senate Impeachment Trial of the former president."
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100 views • February 08, 2021
SCHUMER: "All parties have agreed to a structure that will ensure a fair and honest Senate Impeachment Trial of the former president."
“The trial will also accommodate a request from the former President’s council to pause the trial during the Sabbath — the trial will break on Friday afternoon before sundown & will not resume until Sunday afternoon.”
“The trial will also accommodate a request from the former President’s council to pause the trial during the Sabbath — the trial will break on Friday afternoon before sundown & will not resume until Sunday afternoon.”
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