1/18/24 Congress Cartel CR, 90K NATO Troops WW3 "Exercise", Deuterium Poisoning: Aerosolized Tritium

1/18/24 As Pakistan, a nuclear power with a mossad/cia puppet leader, ramps up attacks with Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, US Congress passes the CR funding continued border invasion and US TP$ to Ukraine/Israel/DEI etc.. Meanwhile, NATO launches 90K troop "Exercises" -Alliance Defense 2025, in Poland, Latvia, Estonia, etc., with US troops being deployed to take part. Deuterium poisoning is being discovered as part of the turbo-cancer onslaught- is it being sprayed from through geo-engineering in tritium form?





We had a great win defeating NAC's! Now, YOUR ACTION is NEEDED to insure that every County in the USA has paper ballots, same day voting!! Get Involved in your County!

Secret Service complicit in J6 Pipe-bomb plant at DNC HQ, FBI:

House and Senate pass the CR to fund the government and continue suicide spending:

Time to vacate the Chair of Speaker Johnson and to turf the rhinos (107) who voted for it! Call or write to make your voice heard!

House: 202-225-3121. Senate: 202-224-3121 (Btw, the lines were dysfunctional all day today as Americans tried to call in!)

As Pakistan wages war with Iran, Mossad/CIA involved

The NATO 90K Troops "Exercise" outlined in "leaked" documents to BILD:

Germany "leaks" ALLIANCE DEFENSE 2025" DOCUMENT to get passive consciousness consent for WWlll as Humanity Resists:

Deuterium poisoning: What it is, how to fight it:

WEF Climate Panel highlights new law-fare to create new International Crimes designation for "crimes against the planet":

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!