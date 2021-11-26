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The Last Two Days Three Elite European Soccer Players Have Collapsed on the Field: Is it Time to Ask Why?
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331 views • November 26, 2021
Three elite athletes in two days have collapsed on the pitch while either practicing or during the match. Is it not time to ask why? By not asking why the mainstream media is at fault and are obviously covering up for the real reason these players are having heart events. One question needs to be asked: Have these high performance athletes been vaccinated?
They are dropping like flies. What is causing these young in the prime of their athletic lives to drop like flies on the pitch clutching their chests? Doesn't anyone want to know?
November 23rd, 2021.
Charlie Wyke, 28, collapsed in Wigan Athletic training in very worrying scenes
The striker was preparing with the team to face Cambridge United on Tuesday
Wigan have confirmed Wyke is in hospital but is currently in a stable condition
Given the health scare, Wyke will not be eligible to play 'for the immediate future'
November 23rd, 2021.
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck, 30 years of age collapsed Tuesday night during a match.
Fleck collapsed during Sheffield United's Championship fixture with Reading
The 30-year-old received 10 minutes of urgent medical treatment on the pitch
Fleck was able to stand with the aid of an oxygen mask and was conscious
He was conscious in hospital and he was released on Wednesday morning.
November 24th, 2021.
There was concern for Adama Traore 26, in Sherrif Tiraspol's on Wednesday night
Sherrif winger went down clutching his chest following a touchline challenge
Medics raced on to help but he remained conscious throughout the scare
Smelling salts were used to keep him conscious before he was substituted off
He becomes the latest player to go down on the pitch with chest problems.
Related links:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10241903/Trevor-Sinclair-blasted-vaccine-rant-discussing-John-Fleck-TalkSport.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10238165/Sheffield-Uniteds-John-Fleck-released-hospital-collapsing-pitch-Reading.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10241917/Sherrif-Tiraspol-winger-Adama-Traore-goes-clutching-chest-Real-Madrid-defeat.html
https://theathletic.com/news/sheffield-uniteds-john-fleck-to-spend-the-night-in-hospital-after-collapsing-on-pitch/Rx8FGnCxGwrw/
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They are dropping like flies. What is causing these young in the prime of their athletic lives to drop like flies on the pitch clutching their chests? Doesn't anyone want to know?
November 23rd, 2021.
Charlie Wyke, 28, collapsed in Wigan Athletic training in very worrying scenes
The striker was preparing with the team to face Cambridge United on Tuesday
Wigan have confirmed Wyke is in hospital but is currently in a stable condition
Given the health scare, Wyke will not be eligible to play 'for the immediate future'
November 23rd, 2021.
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck, 30 years of age collapsed Tuesday night during a match.
Fleck collapsed during Sheffield United's Championship fixture with Reading
The 30-year-old received 10 minutes of urgent medical treatment on the pitch
Fleck was able to stand with the aid of an oxygen mask and was conscious
He was conscious in hospital and he was released on Wednesday morning.
November 24th, 2021.
There was concern for Adama Traore 26, in Sherrif Tiraspol's on Wednesday night
Sherrif winger went down clutching his chest following a touchline challenge
Medics raced on to help but he remained conscious throughout the scare
Smelling salts were used to keep him conscious before he was substituted off
He becomes the latest player to go down on the pitch with chest problems.
Related links:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10241903/Trevor-Sinclair-blasted-vaccine-rant-discussing-John-Fleck-TalkSport.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10238165/Sheffield-Uniteds-John-Fleck-released-hospital-collapsing-pitch-Reading.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10241917/Sherrif-Tiraspol-winger-Adama-Traore-goes-clutching-chest-Real-Madrid-defeat.html
https://theathletic.com/news/sheffield-uniteds-john-fleck-to-spend-the-night-in-hospital-after-collapsing-on-pitch/Rx8FGnCxGwrw/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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