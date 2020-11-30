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The Shot Heard 'Round the World Wasn't Fired by a Cannon.
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1106 views • November 30, 2020
This is an excerpt, with notes, from an interview titled,
"Human 2.0 - Physician warns about new vaccine technology - Interview with Dr. Carrie Madej"
Full Interview can be found here: https://www.kla.tv/17427
Dr. Carrie Madej, DO, an osteopathic internal medicine physician in McDonough, Georgia.
***If this content is removed, full and complete evidence of the violation will need to be provided, PRIOR to the removal, in order to prevent the risk of "the Platform" being in violation of the Rights of the Individual.***
Revelation 13:17-18 King James Version (KJV)
"17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six."
Luciferase...
They may tell you it's symbolic to mean, Luci•Ferase.
Luci: Light
Ferase: Intuition
but we should know by now, the lie that is duality.
Everything is in 3s.
The Holy Trinity,
The Unholy Trinity.
777,
666.
Luciferase is not split between two meanings, no.
Its name is three parts...
Luci•F•Erase
Luci: from Latin Lux, genitive Lucis, meaning "light")
F: Is the 6th letter in the English, Latin and Greek alphabets (666)
Erase: To Rub Out, to Remove Entirely.
Could Luciferase be their symbolic removal of God's Eternal Light, Breath of Life, if you will; the Holy Spirit?
🤔
Hmm...
Revelation 3:9 King James Version (KJV)
9 Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.
.........
~~~~
The Synagogue of Satan has placed in motion, some years ago, their Rules of Conduct for the Implementation of a World Government.
Here are some excerpts from some of these Rules...
• Rule of Conduct II: Economic Wars
"...and without any logical verification of them will put into effect all the information available from science, which our agentur specialists have cunningly pieced together for the purpose of educating their minds in the direction we want.
Do not suppose for a moment that these statements are empty words: think carefully of the successes we arranged for Darwinism, Marxism, Nietzscheism."
• Rule of Conduct III: Methods of Conquest
"...We shall create by all the secret subterranean methods open to us and with the aid of gold, which is all in our hands, a universal economic crisis whereby we shall throw upon the streets whole mobs of workers simultaneously in all the countries of Europe. (now, the United Stated) These mobs will rush delightedly to shed the blood of those whom, in the simplicity of their ignorance, they have envied from their cradles, and whose property they will then be able to loot..."
• Rule of Conduct IV: Materialism Replace Religion
"The intensified struggle for superiority and shocks delivered to economic life will create, nay, have already created, disenchanted, cold and heartless communities. Such communities will foster a strong aversion towards the higher political and towards religion. Their only guide is gain, that is Gold, which they will erect into a veritable cult, for the sake of those material delights which it can give. Then will the hour strike when, not for the sake of attaining the good, not even to win wealth, but solely out of hatred towards the privileged, the lower classes of the goyim will follow our lead against our rivals for power..."
• Rule of Conduct VI: Take-Over Technique:
"...In order that the true meaning of things may not strike the GOYIM before the proper time, we shall mask it under an alleged ardent desire to serve the working classes and the great principles of political economy; about which our economic theories are carrying on an energetic propaganda."
• Rule of Conduct X: Preparing for Power
"...You all know just as well as I do, in order to get the Nations to follow our wishes, it is absolutely necessary to sabotage every country by destroying the people's relations with their governments so as to utterly exhaust humanity with dissension, hatred, struggle, envy and even by the use of torture, by starvation, BY THE INOCULATION OF DISEASES, by want, so that the GOYIM see no other issue than to take refuge in our complete sovereignty in money and in all else.
But if we give the nations of the world a breathing space the moment we long for is hardly likely ever to arrive."
• Rule of Conduct XII: Control of the Press
"...Not a single announcement will reach the public without our control. Even now this is already attained by us inasmuch as all news items are received by a few agencies, in whose offices they are focused from all parts of the world. We own these Agencies..."
"Human 2.0 - Physician warns about new vaccine technology - Interview with Dr. Carrie Madej"
Full Interview can be found here: https://www.kla.tv/17427
Dr. Carrie Madej, DO, an osteopathic internal medicine physician in McDonough, Georgia.
***If this content is removed, full and complete evidence of the violation will need to be provided, PRIOR to the removal, in order to prevent the risk of "the Platform" being in violation of the Rights of the Individual.***
Revelation 13:17-18 King James Version (KJV)
"17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six."
Luciferase...
They may tell you it's symbolic to mean, Luci•Ferase.
Luci: Light
Ferase: Intuition
but we should know by now, the lie that is duality.
Everything is in 3s.
The Holy Trinity,
The Unholy Trinity.
777,
666.
Luciferase is not split between two meanings, no.
Its name is three parts...
Luci•F•Erase
Luci: from Latin Lux, genitive Lucis, meaning "light")
F: Is the 6th letter in the English, Latin and Greek alphabets (666)
Erase: To Rub Out, to Remove Entirely.
Could Luciferase be their symbolic removal of God's Eternal Light, Breath of Life, if you will; the Holy Spirit?
🤔
Hmm...
Revelation 3:9 King James Version (KJV)
9 Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.
.........
~~~~
The Synagogue of Satan has placed in motion, some years ago, their Rules of Conduct for the Implementation of a World Government.
Here are some excerpts from some of these Rules...
• Rule of Conduct II: Economic Wars
"...and without any logical verification of them will put into effect all the information available from science, which our agentur specialists have cunningly pieced together for the purpose of educating their minds in the direction we want.
Do not suppose for a moment that these statements are empty words: think carefully of the successes we arranged for Darwinism, Marxism, Nietzscheism."
• Rule of Conduct III: Methods of Conquest
"...We shall create by all the secret subterranean methods open to us and with the aid of gold, which is all in our hands, a universal economic crisis whereby we shall throw upon the streets whole mobs of workers simultaneously in all the countries of Europe. (now, the United Stated) These mobs will rush delightedly to shed the blood of those whom, in the simplicity of their ignorance, they have envied from their cradles, and whose property they will then be able to loot..."
• Rule of Conduct IV: Materialism Replace Religion
"The intensified struggle for superiority and shocks delivered to economic life will create, nay, have already created, disenchanted, cold and heartless communities. Such communities will foster a strong aversion towards the higher political and towards religion. Their only guide is gain, that is Gold, which they will erect into a veritable cult, for the sake of those material delights which it can give. Then will the hour strike when, not for the sake of attaining the good, not even to win wealth, but solely out of hatred towards the privileged, the lower classes of the goyim will follow our lead against our rivals for power..."
• Rule of Conduct VI: Take-Over Technique:
"...In order that the true meaning of things may not strike the GOYIM before the proper time, we shall mask it under an alleged ardent desire to serve the working classes and the great principles of political economy; about which our economic theories are carrying on an energetic propaganda."
• Rule of Conduct X: Preparing for Power
"...You all know just as well as I do, in order to get the Nations to follow our wishes, it is absolutely necessary to sabotage every country by destroying the people's relations with their governments so as to utterly exhaust humanity with dissension, hatred, struggle, envy and even by the use of torture, by starvation, BY THE INOCULATION OF DISEASES, by want, so that the GOYIM see no other issue than to take refuge in our complete sovereignty in money and in all else.
But if we give the nations of the world a breathing space the moment we long for is hardly likely ever to arrive."
• Rule of Conduct XII: Control of the Press
"...Not a single announcement will reach the public without our control. Even now this is already attained by us inasmuch as all news items are received by a few agencies, in whose offices they are focused from all parts of the world. We own these Agencies..."
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