BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Philadelphia Holds The Key To America's Divine Destiny
Crossing Jordan Ministries
Crossing Jordan Ministries
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • November 25, 2020
The city of Philadelphia is where America's entire governmental structure began. The 1st and 2nd Continental Congress were in Philadelphia. Our Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Liberty Bell all came out of Philadelphia.


The city of Philadelphia was built by William Penn. Penn was the son of Admiral Penn who was a war hero. King Charles II wanted to compensate Admiral Penn for his war efforts and so, as payment, his son William Penn was released from jail and given 45,000 square miles of land which now constitutes the great state of Pennsylvania.


There is an attack against America's history, its foundation, our founding fathers, our system of government and all that this nation stands for. The devil is using the city of Philadelphia to try and take this country down. However, the book of Revelation says that the church of Philadelphia has an open door that no man can shut. This parallels almost exactly to Isaiah 22:22 about the key of David.


In the spirit realm there is an open door that no man can shut. I believe that the enemy's battle plan to replace America's government with a new totalitarian world government that seeks to abolish Christianity and establish an ungodly government that is hostile to Christianity will not succeed.


William Penn was a powerful Christian who believed he was serving a divine destiny in establishing the State of Pennsylvania and the city of Philadelphia. Please share this video and like our channel if this video touches your heart.
Keywords
declaration of independencephiladelphiawilliam penn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

Coco Somers
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

Mike Adams
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy