Philadelphia Holds The Key To America's Divine Destiny

The city of Philadelphia is where America's entire governmental structure began. The 1st and 2nd Continental Congress were in Philadelphia. Our Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Liberty Bell all came out of Philadelphia.





The city of Philadelphia was built by William Penn. Penn was the son of Admiral Penn who was a war hero. King Charles II wanted to compensate Admiral Penn for his war efforts and so, as payment, his son William Penn was released from jail and given 45,000 square miles of land which now constitutes the great state of Pennsylvania.





There is an attack against America's history, its foundation, our founding fathers, our system of government and all that this nation stands for. The devil is using the city of Philadelphia to try and take this country down. However, the book of Revelation says that the church of Philadelphia has an open door that no man can shut. This parallels almost exactly to Isaiah 22:22 about the key of David.





In the spirit realm there is an open door that no man can shut. I believe that the enemy's battle plan to replace America's government with a new totalitarian world government that seeks to abolish Christianity and establish an ungodly government that is hostile to Christianity will not succeed.





William Penn was a powerful Christian who believed he was serving a divine destiny in establishing the State of Pennsylvania and the city of Philadelphia. Please share this video and like our channel if this video touches your heart.