Russia Bombs Kharkiv Supermarket With ‘2 Guided Missiles-’ 2 Killed- Hundreds Feared Trapped
Published 15 hours ago

A Russian bombing targeted a hardware superstore in Kharkiv, killing 2 and injuring over 20. Kharkiv Governor confirmed that 2 Russian guided bombs hit the construction hypermarket, causing a massive fire over the 15,000-square meters-long store. Ukrainian President Zelensky stated  …

