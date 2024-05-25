Russia Bombs Kharkiv Supermarket With ‘2 Guided Missiles-’ 2 Killed- Hundreds Feared Trapped

A Russian bombing targeted a hardware superstore in Kharkiv, killing 2 and injuring over 20. Kharkiv Governor confirmed that 2 Russian guided bombs hit the construction hypermarket, causing a massive fire over the 15,000-square meters-long store. Ukrainian President Zelensky stated …
