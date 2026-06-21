Episode #139 - The Spirituality That's Keeping You Stuck | Cynthia Abulafia

What if the spiritual path you've been walking for years… has been quietly keeping you stuck?





Most people doing the work never see it coming.





Almost no one who sincerely pursues spiritual growth expects it to become the trap. But for so many people who have done the therapy, the meditation, the plant medicine, the retreats; the transformation they went looking for never fully arrived. Not because they didn't try hard enough. Because they were given the wrong map.





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Cynthia Abulafia, author of Embodying the Goddess, yoga therapist, and Shakta Tantra practitioner with over 20 years of experience, to explore what she has found at the root of this: a flaw she calls the “transcendence bias.” The idea that real awakening means going up and out of the body. And almost no tradition ever taught anyone how to come back.





What happens to the people left behind: disoriented, disconnected, mistaking the hollowness for humility, she calls the “transcendence hangover.” It is far more common than most people realise. And it has a way back.





In this conversation we cover:





🔹 why sincere spiritual seekers so often feel more lost after years of practice, not less

🔹 the divine feminine movement: what popular teachings are getting dangerously wrong about the masculine

🔹 why men in particular are losing themselves at this moment in history, and what is at the root of it

🔹 what tantra actually teaches, and why it is almost the opposite of what most people think

🔹 why plant medicine and profound peak experiences so often produce no lasting change

🔹 what it actually means to return, and why the body is not the obstacle, it is the destination

🔹 the first practical step for anyone who has done all the work and still feels stuck





Most people on the spiritual path are not failing. They are not broken. They are not weak.

They were handed half a map. And nobody told them.





This conversation is about that difference.





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🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧





Real conversations the mainstream won't have on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power, and the forces shaping our world. 🌎





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💬 Drop a 🔥 in the comments, which part of this conversation hit you the hardest?

📤 Share this with someone who has been doing all the right things and still feels stuck.





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⏱️ TIMESTAMPS

00:00 — Introduction

[Will be added after episode is uploaded]





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#SpiritualAwakening #SpiritualGrowth #DivineMasculine #DivineFeminine #Tantra #Kundalini #Embodiment #SpiritualBypassing #ConsciousMan7 #CynthiaAbulafia



