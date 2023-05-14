Know Thyself, Change the World, The Power of Imagination and Manifesting

Know Thyself, Change the World. The Power of Imagination and ManifestingHere is the Facebook Calendar Event for this May 4th Governing Ourselves Podcast https://fb.me/e/12THS1Fzw

Join John Root, jr and the Unity Team LIVE at 8pm central, 9pm eastern hosted by Joe Charter of INFOWIND New News

Show note: When you combine Dale Carnegy and Napoleon Hill with Sociocracy and Community-Created Credit. manifesting occurs naturally.

Is it a good idea? Are there people committed to accomplishing it? Are they capable? Is it a good use of the built and natural resources? When the answer is yes to those questions there is no question about where you will get the money. The value has been described and the right amount of money to measure that value is created in the bank accounts of the enterprise and the bank accounts of all the members. This is no different than what happens when they borrow from the bank, EXCEPT no interest and it benefits those whose intelligent labor creates the value and the community that values what they do. Dale Carnegy and Napoleon Hill empowered!

Governing Ourselves Podcast Purpose, Vision, and Mission

Purpose: Attract and mobilize people to join the Unity Team in developing consent-based self-governing communities.

We will only get what we desire when we create it.

“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete. R. Buckminster Fuller

Experience the value of creating what we desire, vs. protesting what we don’t desire.

