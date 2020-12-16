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Trumps Election Trap - 12/16/2020
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142 views • December 18, 2020
President Trump's election trap has an expiration date, and that is this Friday on the 18nth of December 2020. This executive order gives him power and authority to catch all these people in this big election fraud.
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Become a Ministry Member here:
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Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com...
Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
EMP Shields:
www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
If you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:
www.spiritofprophecychurch.com
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