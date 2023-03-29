Miscarriage rates rise, pregnancies decline, Hydroxy in Pregnancy | OBGYN Dr. Kimberly Biss Ep 70

OBGYN Dr. Kimberly Biss joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, on the heels of their OBGYNs Speak Panel discussion to dive deeper into her practice’s data on rising miscarriage rates and decreasing new pregnancy numbers since the vaccine rollout, that have not yet leveled off. The alarming rate of postpartum hemorrhaging she is seeing in healthy patients and the study she is teaming up with Dr. Ryan Cole on to analyze uterine tissue to look for lipid nanoparticles and more. The usage of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin by OBGYNs being an accepted, on-label practice prior to COVID and their ban since the pandemic and so much more.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more





