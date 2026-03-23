"The nuclear dust. We're gonna want that. And I think we're gonna get that. We've agreed to that." - Trump

Adding: Iran did not conduct negotiations with the US, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The ministry reported that Tehran received messages from intermediaries expressing the US's desire to start negotiations on ending the war and voiced its position.

Israeli Media says that the US is in talks with Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

BREAKING! Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf shuts down Epstein Coalition Fake News.

No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.

Adding: "They will say anything to keep the price of oil down." - Professor Marandi

Adding, only info from another few more Trump clips that followed:

"Tomorrow morning, we were expected to blow up their largest electric generating plants that cost over $10 billion to build. One shot. It's gone. It collapses. Why would they want that? So they called. I didn't call. They called. They want to make a deal." - Trump

(Did Trump's team talk him out of this?... trying to save face?)

The other clip: If you end up hitting Iranian power plants, how is that different than what Russia is doing to Ukraine?

"Well, I think it's a lot different. I'm not a fan of what Russia is doing either, just so you understand. But it's a lot different." - Trump

Trump talking down on Joe Kent again...

And: REPORTER: “You said there's many points of agreement with Iran. Can you give us a few?”

TRUMP: “Like 15 points.”

REPORTER: “That Iran has said yes to?”

TRUMP: “They're not gonna have a nuclear weapon. That's number 1, 2, and 3.”

REPORTER: “They've said yes to that?”

TRUMP: “They agreed to that.”

🐻 You know it's bullsh*t when Trump says Iran "finally" agreed on something they've already agreed to... multiple times.