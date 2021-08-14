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MAGNETIC RAIN? WHY NOT. THERE IS METAL IN EVERYTHING ELSE. CHEMTRAILS JUST KEEP ON GIVING.
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151 views • August 14, 2021
Metal Raining down on us then gets into the food and water supply. Remember the snow that sparked in the microwave back in February? Here is one of the reasons that fake crap sparked and crackled.
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: Hats Truth
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: Hats Truth
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