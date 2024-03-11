Gaza Pier Pressure | How the US Military Builds a Pier | Joint Logistics Over the Sea (JLOTS)





In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the planned deployment of the Joint Logistics Over The Shore capability to Gaza to construct a pier to aid in the flow of aid into the region.





00:00 Introduction

03:59 Geography of Gaza

06:10 First shipments by sea

07:24 Joint Logistics Over The Shore JLOTS

09:10 Floating Pier

13:05 Pier Options Ashore

16:48 Ship to Shore Connectors

23:03 Historical Examples - WWII & Vietnam

25:09 Where Are Marine, Navy & Army Assets

27:37 Conclusion





What is Going on With Shipping?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98_gzyt9N-Y





Marine Traffic

www.marinetraffic.com





Food Aid Loaded On Barge In Cyprus Headed For Gaza

https://gcaptain.com/food-aid-loaded-...



