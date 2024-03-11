Gaza Pier Pressure | How the US Military Builds a Pier | Joint Logistics Over the Sea (JLOTS)
In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the planned deployment of the Joint Logistics Over The Shore capability to Gaza to construct a pier to aid in the flow of aid into the region.
#gaza #israel #jlots #transcom #usmilitary
00:00 Introduction
03:59 Geography of Gaza
06:10 First shipments by sea
07:24 Joint Logistics Over The Shore JLOTS
09:10 Floating Pier
13:05 Pier Options Ashore
16:48 Ship to Shore Connectors
23:03 Historical Examples - WWII & Vietnam
25:09 Where Are Marine, Navy & Army Assets
27:37 Conclusion
What is Going on With Shipping?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98_gzyt9N-Y
Marine Traffic
Food Aid Loaded On Barge In Cyprus Headed For Gaza
https://gcaptain.com/food-aid-loaded-...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.