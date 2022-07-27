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DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 27JUL22 - [Ukraine SITREP] Day 151-152 (24-25/7) Summary - Russian Forces Capture Vuhlehirska PP & Pokrovske
Delacabra
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97 views • July 27, 2022

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https://youtu.be/OCUjKR7gaao

This is a summary / SITREP of Day 151-152's development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we "start off" the day in the evening (ukraine time) of Day 153 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.


00:00 Intro

00:40 Russia strikes Zatoka bridge with 2 missiles

01:41 Russia strikes HIMARS/M777 ammunition transshipment base

02:08 Sabotage bombing on railway track reported at Melitopol

03:12 Ukrainian Bayraktar TB-2 shot down over Grayvoron

03:33 Russia strikes temp deployment point of Foreign Legion

04:12 Crossborder shellings by Russia on Khrinivka (Chernihiv) and Tovstodubove, Yastrubyne, Volodymyrivka & Hrabovske (Sumy)

05:26 Russian MoD delegates arrives in Istanbul on grain transportation from Ukraine ports

07:54 Attempted commandos landing reported in the Dnipro estuary

09:16 Antonovskiy "Kherson" Bridge repaired & a backup pontoon crossing built beside it

10:03 Mykolaiv Front

14:11 Davydiv Brid Front (Ukrainian forces captured Andriivka)

15:24 Kryvyi Rih Front (Ukrainian MoD assert presence in Olhyne)

16:54 Zaporizhzhia Line (Russian forces captured Novoandriivka)

17:25 Donetsk Front

17:50 Bakhmut Front (Russian forces captured Vuhlehirska Power Plant)

18:34 Bakhmut Front (cont')

21:39 Bakhmut Front (Russian forces captured Pokrovske)

23:21 Bakhmut Front (Fighting reported at Bakhmutske)

24:03 Siversk Front (Pincer developing on Ivano-Darivka)

25:26 Siversk Front (Fighting reported for the heights near Siversk)

27:28 Izyum Front (Fighting reported at Sviati Hory National Park)

28:19 Balakliya Front

29:22 Kharkiv Front (Ukraine MoD captured/control Borshchova)

31:57 Conclusion


You can find more information and the interactive map used in the video on http://defensepoliticsasia.com/Ukraine


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Other DPA Youtube Channels:

DPA Main Channel: http://youtube.com/DefensePoliticsAsia

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Keywords
russiabidenputinukrainezelenskyukrainewarukrainerussiawarm777himarsrussianinvasionukrainerussianwarrussianukrainianwarzatoka bridgeantonovskiy bridge
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