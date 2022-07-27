DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 27JUL22 - [Ukraine SITREP] Day 151-152 (24-25/7) Summary - Russian Forces Capture Vuhlehirska PP & Pokrovske

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This is a summary / SITREP of Day 151-152's development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we "start off" the day in the evening (ukraine time) of Day 153 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.
00:00 Intro
00:40 Russia strikes Zatoka bridge with 2 missiles
01:41 Russia strikes HIMARS/M777 ammunition transshipment base
02:08 Sabotage bombing on railway track reported at Melitopol
03:12 Ukrainian Bayraktar TB-2 shot down over Grayvoron
03:33 Russia strikes temp deployment point of Foreign Legion
04:12 Crossborder shellings by Russia on Khrinivka (Chernihiv) and Tovstodubove, Yastrubyne, Volodymyrivka & Hrabovske (Sumy)
05:26 Russian MoD delegates arrives in Istanbul on grain transportation from Ukraine ports
07:54 Attempted commandos landing reported in the Dnipro estuary
09:16 Antonovskiy "Kherson" Bridge repaired & a backup pontoon crossing built beside it
10:03 Mykolaiv Front
14:11 Davydiv Brid Front (Ukrainian forces captured Andriivka)
15:24 Kryvyi Rih Front (Ukrainian MoD assert presence in Olhyne)
16:54 Zaporizhzhia Line (Russian forces captured Novoandriivka)
17:25 Donetsk Front
17:50 Bakhmut Front (Russian forces captured Vuhlehirska Power Plant)
18:34 Bakhmut Front (cont')
21:39 Bakhmut Front (Russian forces captured Pokrovske)
23:21 Bakhmut Front (Fighting reported at Bakhmutske)
24:03 Siversk Front (Pincer developing on Ivano-Darivka)
25:26 Siversk Front (Fighting reported for the heights near Siversk)
27:28 Izyum Front (Fighting reported at Sviati Hory National Park)
28:19 Balakliya Front
29:22 Kharkiv Front (Ukraine MoD captured/control Borshchova)
31:57 Conclusion
You can find more information and the interactive map used in the video on http://defensepoliticsasia.com/Ukraine
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