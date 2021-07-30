GLOBAL FAST: The time is now. Please listen to this very important broadcast. Its GO time!

GLOBAL FAST: The time is now. Please listen to this very important broadcast. It's GO time!Gilad Rosinger, CEO of Radiant Israel, speaks with Pastor Todd Coconato, TCMinistries.In March of 2020 I was in a time of fasting and prayer when the first lockdowns were announced here in Israel. I felt the same feeling that I had on September 11, 2001.I asked The Lord what is this all about?Adonai replied to me and said 2 things.1. This is a new 9-112. Psalm 64“Hear me, my God, as I voice my complaint; protect my life from the threat of the enemy. Hide me from the conspiracy of the wicked, from the plots of evildoers.They sharpen their tongues like swords and aim cruel words like deadly arrows. They shoot from ambush at the innocent; they shoot suddenly, without fear. They encourage each other in evil plans, they talk about hiding their snares; they say, “Who will see it?” They plot injustice and say, “We have devised a perfect plan!” Surely the human mind and heart are cunning.But God will shoot them with his arrows; they will suddenly be struck down. He will turn their own tongues against them and bring them to ruin; all who see them will shake their heads in scorn.All people will fear; they will proclaim the works of God and ponder what he has done. The righteous will rejoice in the Lord and take refuge in him; all the upright in heart will glory in him!”‭‭Psalms‬ ‭64:1-10‬They think they have devised a perfect plan. They think no one sees them. Their pride will cause them to fall. Suddenly they will be destroyed. Their time is short.THE ARROWS OF YHVH ARE COMING TO STRIKE DOWN THE WICKED OPPRESSORS.❗️🔥❗️We are calling a Global Fast to petition The Lord for this divine intervention. Details in the comments below ❗️👇👇❗️www.ToddCoconato.comTo donate to Todd Coconato Ministries please click here: www.ToddCoconato.com/give