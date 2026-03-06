Smotrich praying & bidding farewell to his son days before he departed to fight in Lebanon - reported Injured

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage shows Smotrich (Israel's Finance Minister) praying and bidding farewell to his son days before he departed to fight in Lebanon.
Israeli Army Radio: The son of Finance Minister Smotrich and other soldiers were injured during a military operation on the border with Lebanon.
Israeli media: Eight wounded among the Israeli army at the border with Lebanon: Three in serious condition and five in moderate condition.
Update found: Israeli media: Five additional fighters from the Israeli army are currently being transported to the Galilee Hospital in Nahariya from the Lebanese border.
Adding, I posted a video of Smotrich yesterday saying: Beirut’s Dahiya Will “Look Like Khan Younis" in Gaza.