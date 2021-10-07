Vaccines Not for Combatting the Virus, but Releasing the Virus Was To Introduce the Vaccines

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9/29/2021 Dr. Vladimir Zelenko: The media, academia manipulates individuals’ consciousness of free choice. People are gravitated emotionally to a false solution. Vaccines are not for combatting the virus, but releasing the virus was to introduce the vaccines.