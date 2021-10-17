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Senate Committee on State Affairs - Who Is to be Held Liable?
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110 views • October 17, 2021
Since the government have a get out of jail free card to vaccine manufacturers in 1986, will companies that mandate vaccines onto their employees be held liable for any employee adverse reactions or death?
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