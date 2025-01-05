“Debunking the Rapture: An Analysis of Ralph Woodrow’s The Rapture & Early Church Evidence”

Description:

Explore Ralph Woodrow’s groundbreaking book, The Rapture, and discover why many scholars argue that the secret rapture concept is a modern invention rather than a historic Christian belief. In this video, we’ll:

Investigate key Bible passages (1 Thessalonians 4, Matthew 24) often cited to support the rapture.

Compare Woodrow's conclusions with early Church Fathers like Irenaeus, Tertullian, and Hippolytus.

Examine the historical roots of Dispensationalism and how John Nelson Darby and the Scofield Reference Bible popularized the idea of a pre-tribulation rapture.

Provide a PowerPoint analysis that highlights scriptural interpretations, historical context, and scholarly perspectives.

Whether you’re curious about end-times theology, church history, or biblical prophecy, this presentation will challenge you to revisit common assumptions about eschatology and the final return of Christ.

