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Dr. Dan Stock MD to Mt. Vernon Community School Corp. Meeting on COVID and Vaccine Reality
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40 views • August 09, 2021
This seven minute message from a doctor to the Mt. Vernon School Board explains what the true scientific data shows regarding Coronavirus, COVID, and vaccines. He exposes the sloppy science coming from the public health establishment (CDC, NIH/NIAID, etc.) and presents the rational, true science path we should be following to deal with COVID. He does all this with great clarity.
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