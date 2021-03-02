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NMBRFG - Decoding Pompeo Using Gematria: PIPEHITTER - Ep. 2
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11 views • March 02, 2021
Pepe's Fireside Frens - Episode 2 - 01at March, 2021
Hi all. I have presented a live decode here of Mike Pompeo's tweet regarding the "Pipehitter" comment. I go through my basic method BUT... sadly the audio is terrible as I am new to this and I don't have a microphone. I am deeply sorry and I will get one as soon as I can afford it. Either way it is still fascinating. Thanks. NMBRFG.
Hi all. I have presented a live decode here of Mike Pompeo's tweet regarding the "Pipehitter" comment. I go through my basic method BUT... sadly the audio is terrible as I am new to this and I don't have a microphone. I am deeply sorry and I will get one as soon as I can afford it. Either way it is still fascinating. Thanks. NMBRFG.
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