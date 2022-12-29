Pools, Rules and the Voice of God (John 5)

Jesus encounters a Jewish man who has been paralyzed for 38 years and totally changes the way he thinks about what it means to make his own way in life and how to find healing and wholeness. Then Jesus turns the tables on the religious community who are outraged at Jesus' way of handling healing on the Sabbath.
