Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pools, Rules and the Voice of God (John 5)
1 view
channel image
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published Yesterday |

Jesus encounters a Jewish man who has been paralyzed for 38 years and totally changes the way he thinks about what it means to make his own way in life and how to find healing and wholeness. Then Jesus turns the tables on the religious community who are outraged at Jesus' way of handling healing on the Sabbath.

Keywords
biblegodjesushealinggospel of johnmiraclenew testamentparalyzeddumb christianpool of bethesda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket