FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 139:1-10, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250125

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD! I am bound to give thanks to You, JEHOVAH RAAH always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

God’s Perfect Knowledge of Men and Women. A Psalm of David.

1. O my YAHWEH, You have searched me and known me.

2. You know my sitting down and my rising up; You understand my thought afar off.

3. You, my JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD comprehend my path and my lying down, and are acquainted with all my ways.

4. For there is not a word on my tongue, but behold, O LORD, You know it altogether.

5. You have hedged me behind and before, and laid Your Hand upon me.

6. Such knowledge is too marvelous for me; it is high, I cannot attain it, but only through my Union with my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.

7. Where can I go from Your Spirit? Or where can I flee from Your presence.

8. If I ascend into heaven, You, JEHOVAH RAAH are there; if I make my bed in underground, behold, You are there.

9. If I take the wings of the morning, and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea.

10. Even there Your Hand shall lead me, and Your Right Hand shall hold me. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 139:1-10 personalized NKJV).



