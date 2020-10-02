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UK Column News - 2nd October 2020 (MIRRORED)
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113 views • October 03, 2020
UK Column News - 2nd October 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/_-3_k0IOG38
Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and David Ellis with today's UK Column News.
CORRECTION: At the 36:40 mark "ISRAEL" should have been in the righthand column below Azerbaijan flag, not under Armenia flag. This error was made in a rush to gather breaking updates during the final moments of preparation before program. We intended to highlight the fact Israel has been supplying weapons to Azerbaijan, as reported here today:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/armenia-recalls-ambassador-from-israel-to-protest-sale-of-weapons-to-azerbaijan/
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/_-3_k0IOG38
Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and David Ellis with today's UK Column News.
CORRECTION: At the 36:40 mark "ISRAEL" should have been in the righthand column below Azerbaijan flag, not under Armenia flag. This error was made in a rush to gather breaking updates during the final moments of preparation before program. We intended to highlight the fact Israel has been supplying weapons to Azerbaijan, as reported here today:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/armenia-recalls-ambassador-from-israel-to-protest-sale-of-weapons-to-azerbaijan/
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